StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 42,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

