StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 219 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 264,714 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after buying an additional 233,076 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,079,000 after buying an additional 222,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.40. 18,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,331. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $110.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.87.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.