StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 41,649 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,548,000 after purchasing an additional 806,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,890,000 after acquiring an additional 368,949 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,862,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 229,422 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,757,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 378,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,646,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after acquiring an additional 139,778 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 255,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

