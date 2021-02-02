StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 608 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after buying an additional 1,188,540 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,042,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,294,000 after purchasing an additional 158,083 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 1,186,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,082,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. 7,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,517. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07.

