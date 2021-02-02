StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 660 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. 10,522,996 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08.

