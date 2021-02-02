StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. 330,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,249,671. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.