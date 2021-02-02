Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,557 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 363.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $137.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

