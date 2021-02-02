Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,696 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 603.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $262.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.17 and a 200-day moving average of $235.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

