Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 290,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.70. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

