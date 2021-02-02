Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $208.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD?

