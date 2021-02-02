Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

