Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,925 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $172.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.68.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

