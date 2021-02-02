Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

NYSE CRM opened at $228.46 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

