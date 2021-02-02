Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 20,495 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

