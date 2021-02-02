Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 8,886 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

