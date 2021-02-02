Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 997.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.26 and its 200-day moving average is $213.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.