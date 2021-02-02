Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 40,174 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63.

