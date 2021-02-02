Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the December 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of STRM opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

