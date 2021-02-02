Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Gap Up to $2.02

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $2.28. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 605 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

