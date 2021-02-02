StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 118.4% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $975,027.52 and $187.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,333,903,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,920,708,936 tokens. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

