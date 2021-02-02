Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $465,580.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,709 shares of company stock worth $22,687,678. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.