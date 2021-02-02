Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 406,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average of $163.51. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

