Strs Ohio Grows Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after acquiring an additional 459,516 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after acquiring an additional 229,131 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.50.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,492 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,372. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $230.61 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

