Strs Ohio Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4,509.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHAL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $476.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $487.32.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.