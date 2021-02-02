Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $366,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

NYSE:CAH opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

