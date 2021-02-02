Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after buying an additional 854,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after buying an additional 717,336 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 393,619 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.43, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

