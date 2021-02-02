Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 650.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,550,000 after buying an additional 316,517 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,863 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 28.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 97,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas stock opened at $325.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

