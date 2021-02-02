Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) (LON:SWC) Shares Gap Down to $245.00

Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) (LON:SWC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $245.00, but opened at $235.00. Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) shares last traded at $228.00, with a volume of 25,350 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £18.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.74.

In other news, insider Vinodka Murria purchased 500,000 shares of Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £425,000 ($555,265.22).

Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) Company Profile (LON:SWC)

Summerway Capital plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire companies or businesses in the household and consumer goods sector, including retail and consumer brands in the United Kingdom. Summerway Capital plc was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

