Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. 393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $276.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $80,324.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 416,188 shares in the company, valued at $8,898,099.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,071.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,959.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,927 shares of company stock worth $191,007. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

