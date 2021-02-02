Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,381 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises approximately 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Sun Communities worth $107,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5,528.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,050,000 after buying an additional 1,348,548 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after buying an additional 445,815 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 672,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,548,000 after buying an additional 195,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 265,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,311,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,838,000 after buying an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.86. 16,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average of $144.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

