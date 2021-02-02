Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SU opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.