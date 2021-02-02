Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 39.1% in January

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.0 days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $$39.49 during trading on Tuesday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.68.

Get Sundrug Co.Ltd. alerts:

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.