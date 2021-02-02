Sunrun (RUN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

1/20/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $78.00 to $85.00.

12/28/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,747.44 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,073. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

