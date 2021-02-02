Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.37-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $810.4 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. 140166 restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. 306,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,241. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,057,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

