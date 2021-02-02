Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Shares Up 5.5%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.29. 302,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 161,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 1.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Support.com stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Support.com worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

