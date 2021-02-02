Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.00

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 71.75 ($0.94), with a volume of 440551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.86).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67.

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) Company Profile (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

