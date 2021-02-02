Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s previous close.

SRGA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. Analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

