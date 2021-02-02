Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.39 and last traded at $38.90. 717,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 623,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.