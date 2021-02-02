SuRo Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,080 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,557% compared to the average daily volume of 367 put options.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,636.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $735,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 244,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,518.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 98,434 shares of company stock valued at $977,123. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 176.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 166,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,232,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at $309,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SSSS opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

