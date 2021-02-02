Susquehanna Raises General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $180.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $147.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

