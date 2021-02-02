Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $462,867.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00146406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00067035 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00259341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00065524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037683 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

Swapcoinz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.