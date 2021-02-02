Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWDBY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,724. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.