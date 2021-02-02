SwiftCash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $291,598.74 and $3.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 79.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 168,395,511 coins and its circulating supply is 167,675,080 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

