Switcheo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $375,971.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Switcheo has a market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $375,971.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switcheo has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00144183 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00066989 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00259784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00065427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037805 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,265,844,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,083,023 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

