Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

SYF stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

