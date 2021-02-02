Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.22.

NYSE:SYF opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

