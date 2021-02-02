Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $224.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synopsys is hurting from supply-chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic. The company is also witnessing stiff competition. Moreover, geopolitical challenges coupled with uncertainties related to restrictions over trade with Huawei are other woes. However, Synopsys is benefiting from strong design wins owing to a robust product portfolio. Growth in work-from-home and e-learning trends induced by the coronavirus pandemic is driving demand for bandwidth. Moreover, strong traction for Synopsys’ Fusion Compiler product boosted the top line. Growing demand for advanced technology, design, IP and security solutions is also creating solid prospects. Moreover, rising impact of AI, 5G, IoT and big data is driving investments in new compute and ML architectures. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year.”

SNPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

SNPS stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.07. 20,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.45 and its 200-day moving average is $225.58. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $280.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

