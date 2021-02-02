Synthetix (SNX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $260.60 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Synthetix token can currently be purchased for about $17.07 or 0.00048065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $260.60 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00847644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.54 or 0.04781369 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

SNX is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

