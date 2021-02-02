Syntropy (NOIA) Market Cap Tops $71.41 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Syntropy has a total market cap of $71.41 million and approximately $699,132.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Syntropy token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00067294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00846684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.06 or 0.04825137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,332,784 tokens. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

