Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading Down 14.6%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s share price traded down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 6,678,454 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 6,577,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The company has a market cap of $149.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanzanian Gold during the third quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

